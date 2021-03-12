Press Releases of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs

AfCFTA Ghana Youth Bureau launched - Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs

Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs CEO, Sherif Ghali

The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs and partners today launched the AfCFTA Ghana Youth Bureau which is aimed at advocating, providing information, business support services, mobilization of investment and building the capacity of young entrepreneurs to ensure they benefit fully from the AfCFTA agreement.



Speaking at a brief launching ceremony held at the head office of the Chamber, the CEO Mr. Sherif Ghali indicated that, the Chamber will set up desk for AfCFTA Ghana Youth Bureau at the head office and this desk will be led by dedicated officers Mr. Delali Anyigbah, (Director of Programs) and Mr. Stephen Opoku-Dankwa, (Director of Research, Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation).



The Chamber believes that the best way to mobilize the youth to capitalize on the AfCFTA is to guide, support and prepare them. They must understand what AfCFTA is, its benefits to them and their businesses, and where to successfully start from. With AfCFTA Ghana Youth Bureau, many youth businesses and/or young entrepreneurs will have a one-stop shop to access information and support.



He also added that, the Chamber and its partners will setup a multipurpose portal that will help profile Ghanaian youth businesses for investment and business matchmaking with other youth businesses across the continent and that the chamber will also roll out regional sanitization workshops to educate, empower and engage the young entrepreneurs on AfCFTA.



“We have a dedicated team and we are going to have a desk setup here in our office to provide all the necessary information and support to our members as far as AfCFTA is concerned. We shall also launch a multipurpose portal that will profile Ghanaian youth businesses for investment and business matchmaking with other youth businesses across the continent.”



It is evident that, young people make a large number of small business owners in Ghana and Africa. They predominate economic activities and their enterprises drive economic and social transformation. There is no doubt they are the engine to drive the success of the AfCFTA and together we achieve the Africa We Want – an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.



Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE) - is the official network of young Ghanaian business owners with interest covering every private enterprise sector with the primary objective to unite, engage, and promote initiatives and innovations of young entrepreneurs to facilitate support in their pursuit of economic prosperity.