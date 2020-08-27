Press Releases of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Advertising Association of Ghana

Advertising Association of Ghana meets delegation from AAMI

The AAG meets a delegation from the Association of Alcohol Manufacturers and importers.

The Advertising Association of Ghana President - Mr. Torgbor Mensah received a delegation from the Association of Alcohol Manufacturers and Importers (AAMI) for a stakeholder engagement prior to the passing of the Advertising Council Bill latest November 2020.



Other executive members at the meeting were the Executive Director - Mr. Francis Dadzie, and the Executive Assistant - Mr. Terrick Torgbor.

The delegation from the AAMI was represented by Mrs. Aseye Nutsukpui, Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Manager of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC; Madam Eunice Osei-Tutu, Corporate Relations Manager of Pernod Ricard West Africa; Madam Adwoa Aaba Arthur, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of Accra Brewery Limited and Madam Amanda Gadzekpo, Logistics Manager of Forewin House.



Established by the major producers and importers of alcoholic beverages in Ghana, AAMI is to coordinate and direct activities towards the responsible production and use of alcoholic products in Ghana.



Speaking to the delegation, Mr. Torgbor Mensah said “The association is working tirelessly to get the bill passed by parliament latest November 2020. Therefore, I urge all stakeholders within the advertising industry to properly understand and get themselves acquainted with the provisions in the Bill and the industry as a whole”.



The Executive Director, Mr. Francis Dadzie stated that the government’s contribution to facilitating the smooth passage of the Bill will add on to the many policies and projects implemented by the incumbent. He further said the advertising industry has been a non-regulated free playing field for advertisers in Ghana, adding that the AAG in its own way has tried to regulate the industry through voluntary compliance and moral persuasion. He also added that the Bill adopted standards and best practices across the world.





On her part, Mrs. Aseye Nutsukpui said it was vital for both institutions to form a synergy to expedite the passage of the bill, however, stating that the AAMI had a few concerns in the Bill which includes; Article 21 - presentation of adverts for vetting and approval by the Advertising Standards Committee; Article 32 - an advertisement for alcoholic beverages shall not be displayed or made during programs that involve children’s, religious or sports events; Article 39 - an advertisement for alcoholic beverage shall not be aired between 6:00am and 8:00pm on radio and between 6:00am and 10:00pm on television.





Mr. Francis Dadzie assured the AAMI that once the Council is formed the subcommittees of the Council will be stakeholders and not the AAG members only. He added that the Council is not dependent on government support & funding.



The Advertising Council Bill will be put before Parliament in September when the house resumes sitting. The Bill addresses all discrepancies within the advertising industry and establishes the Advertising Council of Ghana, as the official body charged with the duty of regulating advertising, registering practitioners in the industry, and licensing advertising companies.



The President in conclusion mentioned that the AAG is the Ghana chapter of the International Advertising Association and its aim is to bring the industry together. He called on all corporate institutions to become members of the IAA to understand the advertising industry and other opportunities.

