Aduana Stars thump Eleven Wonders 3-0 in Dormaa on GPL matchweek 17

Striker Bright Adjei scored an impressive first-half hat-trick as Aduana Stars recorded a resounding 3-0 win over Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, Febbbruruy 13, 2022.



Aduana Stars came into the game winless in their last three games and having recorded just one goal but they scored three goals before the 30th-minute mark against Wonders at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.



Adjei found himself in a good position and gave the Dormaa lads the lead

in the 25th minute.



He added the second seconds later before scoring the third in the 29th minute.



Three goals in the space of four minutes for the attacker who is now second on the goalscoring chart, three goals behind leader Mbella Etouga (11 goals) of Asante Kotoko.



The win means Aduana ends the first round in the top four while Wonders because of the defeat remain in the relegation zone.