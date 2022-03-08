Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei set sights on Black Stars call-up ahead of Nigeria tie

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei has set sights on Black Stars call-up ahead of the play-offs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.



Adjei has been one of the standout players in the Ghana Premier League season, scoring 12 goals for the Ogya lads in 18 games.



His lone strike for Aduana helped the former Premier League champions beat King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in match week 19.



"I am happy that the goals are coming but that won’t make me swollen-headed.



"I am an attacker and my duty is to score goals for my club in the league and I think I am currently getting the goals to keep us going. I will continue to work hard to get a Black-Stars call-up," he said in an interview with sportsworldghana



"I strongly believe that very soon my time will come for me to get my ‘dream come true’ Black Stars invitation to serve my country.



"I am not worried that I am not getting the needed hype in the media but I am sure the technical team of the Black Stars are aware of my performance in the league," he added.



Ghana will take on Nigeria in the first leg of the final play-offs at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on March 29.



The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar