Aduana Stars react to Albert Commey's match-fixing allegations

Aduana Stars have reacted to Albert Commey's accusation of the club playing a match of convenience with Eleven Wonders on June 19, 2022.



In a statement released on June 28, 2022, Aduana stated that they do not condone match-fixing.



The club also indicated that their 2-1 away loss to Eleven Wonders was not due to match manipulation but rather on the account of their poor run.



Deputy Chief Executive of Officer (CEO) of Ashantigold, Albert Commey, in his interview with Space FM alleged that the said Aduana match together with the other three fixtures played on June 19 were fixed.



“The matches between Bibiani Gold Stars and Ashgold was a fixed match, Techiman wonders vs Aduana Stars was a Fixed match, King Faisal vs Legon Cities was a fixed match and lastly Hearts vs RTU was also a fixed match."



Commey, however, said that bar the final games of the season, the 2021/2022 term was competitive.



“The 2021/22 League season was competitive. I honestly didn’t like the way and manner the last round of games were played, because there were a lot of fixed matches,” Mr Commey said on Sunyani -based Space FM, as quoted by GhanaWeb.



Aduana Stars went on 14 matches winless streak, losing five of those, which include the final day loss to Wonders.





Below is the Club's statement:





