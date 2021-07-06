Aduana Stars pip AshantiGold 1-0 to move closer to top 4 spot

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars moved a step closer to their top-four ambitions on Monday when they pipped AshantiGold SC in round 32 of the Ghana Premier League.



The match was rained off on Sunday afternoon and was rescheduled for Monday.



A solitary strike from Emmanuel Osei Baffour against his former club made the difference of the match at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



Aduana coach Asare Bediako made three alterations to the squad that beat Dreams FC 2-0 last time at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.



Fatawu Abdulman replaced former AshantiGold player Tijani Joshua at the left fullback position.



Prince Acquah and Derrick Afesson also took the places of Alex Boakye and Bright Adjei respectively in the starting lineup.



AshantiGold assistant coach Isaac Nana Sarfo made two changes to the team that drew 0-0 with WAFA SC last weekend in Obuasi.



Kwadwo Amoako was the replacement for Amos Kofi Nkrumah at the right back position.



Sammed Mohammed also came in for Richard Osei Agyemang who is serving suspension.



The first half was virtually balanced as both sides created very few scoring opportunities in the game.



Osei Baffour broke the hearts of his former team as he scored in the 76th minute to give the hosts all the maximum points.



Aduana move to the fifth position on the premiership standings with 49 points whereas AshantiGold remain at the 9th place on the league table.



