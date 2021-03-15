Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Aduana Stars part ways with ten players – Reports

Five of the ten players will be loaned out

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars are reported to have parted ways with ten players ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The fire boys who are keen on amassing the 2020/21 GPL title have penciled down ten players including defender Joshua Tijani for loan and permanent transfers after failing to impressed during their time at the club.



Out of the ten players, five of them will be farmed out on loan whereas the remaining five will be transferred outright.



Below are the players:



