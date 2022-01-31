Aduana Stars part ways with head coach Joseph Asare Bediako

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars have parted ways with their head coach, Joseph Asare-Bediako.



The Ogya lads have been sluggish under the former Berekum Chelsea gaffer.



In the matchday 15 games, Aduana Stars lost by a lone goal against Bechem United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park over the weekend.



However, Asare Bediako, who has a contract with Aduana Stars until 2023 has been shown the exit.



Aduana Stars have not recorded any win in their last four games played. The Dormaa based side lost to struggling Elmina Sharks.



Back at home, Aduana were held to a 1:1 drawn game against Accra Lions before losing 3:1 to Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.



Despite the Aduana Stars' poor output this month, Asare Bediako was named the Premier League coach of the month of December by the Football Association earlier today.



The veteran trainer repalced Paa Kwesi Fabian last year.



Asare Bediako previously had a stint with Berekum Chelsea, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Division One League side Unity FC.



Aduana Stars occupy the 24th position on the Ghana Premier League log with 24 points after match-day 15.



Aduana Stars will travel to DUN's Park to play Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday 16 games.