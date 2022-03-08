Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei deserves Black Stars call-up - Teammate

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars defender, Emmanuel Akuako has indicated that his teammate Bright Adjei deserves a call-up into the Ghana national team based on his current form.



The striker is one of the most in-form players in the Ghana Premier League currently.



With six goals in the last three matches, Bright Adjei has helped Aduana Stars to amass points to climb to second on the Ghana Premier League table.



On Sunday afternoon, the experienced striker scored to power Aduana Stars to defeat King Faisal 1-0.



In a Facebook post after the game, Emmanuel Akuako backed Bright Adjei to be handed a call-up to the Ghana national team for the upcoming clash against Nigeria in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“You too deserved a national team call up Bright Adjei,” a post on the Facebook page of the defender reads.



This season, Bright Adjei has featured in 19 matches for Aduana Stars and now has 12 goals to his credit.



