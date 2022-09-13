Aduana Stars defeat is a wake-up call - Prince Tagoe on Hearts of Oak's GPL opener 

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Prince Tagoe has said that Hearts of Oak’s season opener defeat to Aduana Stars is a wake-up call.



The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday as the domestic top-flight commenced in a grand style.



Bright Adjei’s goal in the 49th minute ensured the fire boys pick all point at stake in matchday 1 of the league season.



After the game, Tagoe, a former player of Hearts of Oak said the defeat will serve as a wake-up call to the team in subsequent games.



“I'm happy Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana. I believe it will wake them up in subsequent games” he told Angel TV.



Hearts of Oak will take on Great Olympics in matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League.