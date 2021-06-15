Aduana Stars coach Asare Bediako targets MTN FA Cup title

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars coach, Joseph Asare Bediako has set his sights on winning the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup title after an impressive start to the competition.



The defending Premier League champions will face Paga Crocodiles in the round of 32 of the competition.



Coach Asare is confident of overcoming that threat to advance to the next stage of the competition and clinch the title.



"We are not going to toy with this division one side. They would come very tough, and we must not underrate them," he said in a post-match interview at Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium after Aduana Stars and Liberty Professionals in match Day 29 of the Ghana Premier League.



Aduana scored in each half to beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 at Dormaa.



Sam Adams got the opener for Aduana inside 16 minutes as he fed on a pass from Bright Adjei. The provider later turned scorer nine minutes into the second half.



The latter scored from the spot to give the Ogya lads a home win to stay in eighth places after 29 matches played so far.