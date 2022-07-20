You are here: HomeSports2022 07 20Article 1586345

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Aduana Stars appoints Paa Kwesi Fabin as new coach

Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars have named Ghana youth coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin as the new head coach of the club.

Paa Kwesi Fabin makes a return to the Aduana job after holding a similar position some two seasons ago before he was relieved of his position due to a spate of bad results.

He was later replaced by Joseph Asare Bediako who was later jettisoned as results went bad at the club.

"We are excited to announce Samuel "Paa Kwesi" Fabin as our new Head Coach. Welcome back to Dormaa Ahenkro." the Dormaa-based club announced on their social media handle.

After the sacking of Asare Bediako, former Inter Allies coach Felix Aboagye and also Bessa Ben Zola all were in charge of the team at some point in the 2021/2022 season.

Aduana Stars finished the campaign in the 11th position on the league log and would want to improve on their performance in the coming season.

