Aduana Stars PRO warns Ghana Premier League clubs to be wary of Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Aduana Stars Evans Oppong has sounded a word of caution to the entire Ghana Premier League clubs to be wary of the Phobians.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions had a difficult start to the season but have turned things around by winning their last two matches.



They sit 12th position on the league log with 9 points after matches into the campaign.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Evans Oppong expressed that Phobians can pose threat to other clubs having been eliminated from the Africa inter-club competition.



“Things will change for Accra Hearts of Oak, their focus was on the Africa campaign and now that they have evicted from the competition, any club that meets them must be very careful,” he said.



Aduana Stars currently sit top of the table amassing 20 points after 9 matches.