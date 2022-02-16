Adu Tutu Skelley opens up on red in 1999 U-20 World Cup final

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Adu Tutu Skelley defends tackle on Xavi



A member of Ghana’s team for the 1999 Under-20 World Cup, Adu Tutu Skelley has recounted the incident that led to his sending off in the final against Spain.



Adu Tutu Skelley told Starr FM that Spanish midfielder Xavi Hernandez tricked the referee into giving him a red card.



He maintains that the incident that led to the booking was bought by Xavi who dived after he tried ‘aggressively’ to win the ball from him.



“You know I’m very strong anytime I have the ball. So three players came to(tackle) me and I lost the ball. So I tried to catch them up aggressively to win the ball back and unfortunately, Xavi jumped and a little touch from me was spotted by the referee as an infringement which he(the referee) went ahead to show the red card to me,” he told Starr FM.



The Black Satellites fought from a goal down to draw with the talent-laden Spanish team to send the game to extra time.



Ghana managed to push the game to penalties but lost 8-7 to the Spanish who claimed the trophy.



Looking back at the red card incident, Tutu Skelley holds that he has no regret over the match as Ghana had a chance to win the cup.



“I can’t also blame myself much because we were leading with a two goal margin in the shoot-out and we let that go” he added.