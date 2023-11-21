Adongo, Lord Mensah, Aziz Abdul and others to speak on economic impact of state-owned enterprises

Business Features of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: Antwi Sylvestin Ronald, Contributor

A team of economic gurus will meet on Thursday, November 23, 2023, to discuss the critical role of Ghana’s state-owned enterprises in the socioeconomic development of the country during a lecture in Accra.



The assemble of these great minds is under the auspices of United Voices for Change, a civil society economic think tank.



The pivotal public lecture is being organized by Antwi Sylvestin Ronald, the convener of United Voices for Change, at the University of Professional Studies – Accra, under the theme, “Governance of State-Owned Enterprises and its Impact on the Economy.”



Speaking to the topic, “The current state of our state-owned enterprises and its rippling effect on the economy,” the lecture will be graced by distinguished speakers including Professor Ransford Gyampo, from the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department He will share insights into the political dimensions of state-owned enterprises.



Professor Lord Mensah, a luminary in finance and economics at the UG Business School, is self-assured to highlight on the subject of financial complexity.



Professor Iddrisu Aziz Abdul, a senior lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, will bring a global perspective to the lecture.



Adding a legislative dimension, Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga, will contribute his expertise to the lecture.



The core objective of the lecture is to foster an understanding among Ghanaians regarding the genesis and purpose of state-owned enterprises.



The speakers will aim to unravel the profound implications of these entities on the nation’s economy.



The lecture will also seek to provide the public with insights into the operations of state-owned enterprises and their impact on the economy.



The discourse will extend beyond mere analysis, shedding light on the governance of state-owned enterprises and their supervisory bodies tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the well-being of these enterprises.



“The organizers of this lecture intend to vocalize the impact of state-owned enterprises on the economy. United Voices for Change aims to bridge the gap between policy decisions and public understanding. In so doing, United Voices for Change aspires to cultivate a more informed citizenry capable of critically assessing the performance and implications of state-owned enterprises,” a statement said.



The lecture will also enlighten Ghanaians with the knowledge needed to navigate the landscape of state-owned enterprises.



“As United Voices for Change articulates the interplay between state-owned enterprises and the economy, the lecture is composed to activate a broader conversation that will resonate across the country. The coming together of esteemed academics, policymakers, and citizens underscores the collective commitment to fostering a more transparent, accountable, and economically robust future for Ghana. Together, we use our collective voice to make change,” it added.