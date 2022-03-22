Ademola Lookman doubtful for Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman is a doubt for Nigeria's World Cup playoff against Ghana on March 25, 2022.



The Leicester City winger was unavailable for the Foxes in their 2-1 win against Brentford in the English Premier League on Sunday, March 20.



According to reports, his absence in Leicester's win was due to illness.



With his recovery date unknown, doubt has been cast over his availability to feature in the two-legged encounter.



The 24-year-old completed his nationality switch in February 2022 and was subsequently included in coach, Augustine Eguavoen's squad to face Ghana.



Lookman who was born in England represented the Three Lions at the Youth level but could not break into the senior team.



Although the young forward is yet to report, 18 players out of the 25 man-list have reported to the Super Eagles camp to prepare ahead of the game.



Meanwhile, Ghana began their preparations ahead of the first leg with seven players reporting for training. The number is expected to increase as the team has departed to Kumasi, where the first phase of the tie will be played.