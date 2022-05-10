Addy wins Republic Bank golf 

Golf News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: GNA

Hutton Addy returned a net score of 72 to win the Republic Bank Classic Golf 2021 played at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Course at the Airforce Officers Mess min Accra on Saturday.



He was followed by Francis Bannerman with 73 net while Nana Kwaku Afreh took the third position with 74 net.



In the Ladies segment, Belinda Kumako came first with 71 net, Hajia Zenabu took the second position with 73 net while Patricia Adusei Poku placed third with 76 net.



Nash Antwi won the Men’s Group ‘B’ category with 70 net, Ben Sarkodie took the second position with 74 net while Brain Cox came third with 76 net.



The ‘Longest Drive’ award was won by Kweku Okyere while Georgina Ando won the Ladies segment with the ‘Nearest to the Pin’ award going to Isaac Amoako Mensah.



The one-day 18-Hole event opened to amateur golfers throughout the country and attracted about 100 golfers.



Mr Farid Antar, Managing Director of the bank commended the participants for the sportsmanship exhibited throughout the competition.



He said the bank would continue to build a mutual relationship between the club and the bank in the ensuing years and introduce more innovations to make banking easier for customers.