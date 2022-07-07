Adam Kwarasey analyses Ghana’s chances against Portugal, Uruguay, Korea at World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup



Kwarasey makes 27 caps for Ghana



Kwarasey retires at age 33



Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adambathia Larsen Kwarasey has been analysing Ghana's chances against Group H opponents for the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana was drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay for the tournament which begins in November 2022.



With Portugal and Uruguay posing as a the biggest threat to Ghana’s chances of making it to the knockout stages, Kwarasey is confident Ghana can progress with the right strategy.



Speaking in an interview with JoySports, the retired Ghanaian goalkeeper assessed Ghana’s chances of beating Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He said, “Portugal is going to be tough but it’s a game, after 90 minutes it could be 0-0. If we have a good day, I think we can beat Portugal. We have a good team and I think if they put it together well, we can win.”



“For South Korea, I feel like we are level with them. For Uruguay, there is some history there, I hope we going into that match with that mind that we have an unfinished business with you guys,” he said.



He added, “it’s a really tough group but with the right preparations, the right mentality and if the team is ready, I think we can do something.”



Kwarasey made one appearance for Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup against USA.



