Ada Jesus: See wetin Prophet Odumeje tok about di comedian sickness

Chi Marine Temple one so called witch doctor tok say im don forgive Mmesoma Obi wey pipo know as Ada Jesus.



"Ada Jesus bin disrespect me," na wetin Chi Marine Temple tok.



Di so called witch doctor say im see how Ada Jesus dey helpless for ground - na why im dey follow beg Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje wey Ada accuse say im dey do fake miracles to forgive her as im don do.



Chi Marine Temple say if im fit forgive Ada Jesus regardless of di insults she pour for im body (di insults wey even pass everybody own), im expect say Odumeje wey be Christian suppose do di same.



Tori be say Ada Jesus wey be comedian dey sick wit kidney problem.



All dis tins wey dey happen come make pipo dey tok say Ada Jesus dey helpless wit di sickness because of di insults and di disrespect wey she give Chi Marine Temple, Rita Edochie wey dey act movies for Nollywood and Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere wey pipo know as, Odumeje.



Wetin Prophet Odumeje tok?



For video wey go viral for social media Rita Edochie wey dey act movies and Prophet Odumeje tok say dem no go ever forgive Ada Jesus because of di kain tins wey she tok about dem.Dis na afta Ada Jesus father carry di comedian go di Prophet church to ask for forgiveness and pray for her healing - but Odumeje just dey go round di woman wey dey for ground and tok say "I'm no go forgive am.,"



"Nobody dey tok about me and dey go free," na wetin Odumeje tokDi Prophet tok say Ada Jesus make pipo wey dey for Facebook dey call am fake prophet say im miracles dey fake.



Wetin Rita Edochie tok?



Meanwhile Madam Edochie tok for inside di social media video say Ada Jesus insult her and her family,



She challenge Ada Jesus to produce one person wey she don bring for fake miracle and if she no bring di pipo she no go fit stand up.



BBC bin reach out to Rita Edochie about wetin she tok with Odumeje but she say she neva ready tok about di matter for now.



