Achimota old students donate to Weija Leprosarium

Members of the group donating the items to the Leprosarium

The 2003 year group of Achimota Primary and JHS (APS ‘03) as part of their projects has made a donation to the Weija Leprosarium.



The programme which took place on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Weija Leprosarium began at 9:00 am.



Amongst the items provided were detergents, medical supplies, drinks, provisions, toiletries and a cash amount of GH¢1,000.



This adds up to the many outreach programmes the year group has undertaken over the years.



Members of the year group prayed and counseled the patients of the Leprosarium and encouraged them to be resolute in their faith as the good Lord never forgets His own.



Members after the donation took a tour of the facility to ascertain further needs that may be considered for support in their next visit.



Mr. Johnny an artist in the facility was visited and his works were seen and some purchases made.



Members of the Achimota JHS ‘03 Year Group thanked the administration and caretakers of the Leprosarium and encouraged them to continue the good works as they solicit for support to promote their good works.



The visit and donation programme ended around 11:45 with a prayer by a member of the Year Group.

