Ace sports journalist slams 'failed' Bawumia, urges NPP to pick Alan or Kennedy Agyapong

Bright Kankam Boadu, the head of Sports of Pure FM has criticized Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for failing to honor his promise to Ghanaians.



Kankam Boadu holds that Bawumia has abandoned his promise of ‘arresting’ the cedi to focus on things that in his view should not be a priority.



He expressed the view that Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong will improve the New Patriotic Party’s electoral chances compared to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



He noted on the Pure FM morning show that Kennedy Agyapong, despite his occasional blunders would be a good fit for the NPP.



He noted Kennedy Agyapong’s honesty and entrepreneurship skills are lacking in the country and that his reign as president could help the country.



“If NPP have Alan and Kennedy Agyapong is better. I don’t think Bawumia should go. I love Kennedy Agyapong because he is honest,” she said.



“I don’t want to talk about Bawumia because he has failed to fulfill his promises. He promised to arrest the dollar but the dollar keeps rising. What’s digitalization when the dollar keeps rising? When you promise the youth something, you have to deliver. It worries me that there is no third force”, he said.



As of Friday, August 26, 2022, the Ghana Cedi was trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2209 and a selling price of 8.2291.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2210 and a selling price of 8.2292. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.10 and sold at a rate of 10.29.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.7130 and a selling price of 9.7235 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.7008 and a selling price of 9.7121.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.72 and sold at a rate of 12.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.1980 and a selling price of 8.2062 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.1974 and a selling price of 8.2056.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.85 and sold at a rate of 10.14.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4899 and a selling price of 0.4904 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4859 and a selling price of 0.4865.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 51.9684 and a selling price of 52.0365 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 51.9751 and a selling price of 52.0717.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



