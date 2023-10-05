Ace sports journalist Veronica Commey ‘punches’ Okyeame Kwame over death of young kidney patient

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The warpedness of the logic postulated by ace Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, in defense of his decision not to throw his weight behind the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration continues to be exposed by the public with examples of happenings in the country that make nonsense of the argument he was waging.



Okyeame Kwame went individualistic when he preached that rather than using his fame, energy, and resources to campaign for the betterment of the country, he would rather commit to improving his individual self as he believed that, it would enable him to evade the struggles of the country which compelled some Ghanaians to campaign for three days between September 21 to September 2023.



In the view of the legendary musician, instead of advocating for the collective well-being of the country, Ghanaians should rather focus on brightening their own corners as that will eventually culminate in collective success.



In his tweet, he declared, “You Naa you will fix the country. Starting with your health, then mindset, then your family, then your work. If we all start a small light in our little corners, Ghana will become bright. All the names you have mentioned can also light a small flame. However, Ghana cannot be fixed by one man. No messiah in politics.”



This line of reasoning by the ‘Rap Doctor’ was condemned widely by some influential Ghanaians on social media as they contend that there are certain aspects of the country that require the president and his government to show leadership.



The latest public figure to launch a veiled attack at Okyeame Kwame for his statement is ace sports journalist, Veronica Commey.



Veronica Commey in a sarcastic take on the unfortunate demise of a young girl who recently issued a public plea for help to foot the cost of her dialysis treatment, punched Okyeame Kwame.



“Poor girl. If only she worked hard enough to be able to afford it or use a top private facility. Laziness isn’t good. Hard work is the way.



“Good byes are not bye byes. Bad byes are from bad guys with bad vibes.. So bye bye,” she tweeted on Thursday, 05 October 2023.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



PK



