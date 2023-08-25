Ace sports journalist Ernest Koranteng breaks down in tears as he celebrates Kwami Sefa Kayi

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Ace sports journalist Dr. Ernest Koranteng broke down in tears when detailing how award-winning journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi gave him a platform to launch his journalism career.



According to Dr Koranteng, he was oblivious of his journalistic talent until he visited Kwame Sefa Kayi at his office at Mile, 7 in Accra about two decades ago.



Dr Ernest Koranteng who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of BAC Group as a way of celebrating his mentor presented Sefa Kayi with a citation, thanking him for all the nurturing and advice that shaped his career.



“In 2002, you noticed a talent I didn’t even know I had, in an unusual manner when I visited you with my friend Ekow Bartels. We visited your Peace FM office at Mile 7 after your ‘Kokrooko’ Show. What was meant to be a conversation for our appearance on the TV Show ‘It takes 2’ became a congrid of who Ernest Koranteng will become”, the citation reads.



“You gave me a career and a livelihood that will shape my life journey. Today, August 24, on the occasion of my 40th birthday, I honor you for everything you did more than 20 years ago. Not forgetting the first fees you paid for at the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2004. A key part of my educational journey to becoming Dr. Ernest Koranteng. Thank you KSK. I love you. Thank you”, it concluded.



Dr Koranteng started his journalism career in 2003 where he worked with Peace FM, Choice FM, Women’s WS, Top Radio, MGL, and Metro TV before saying goodbye to his journalism path in 2018.



He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Communication Degree from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



In 2021, Ernest Koranteng graduated with a Doctor of Business Administration Degree from the Toulouse Business School in France.



