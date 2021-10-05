Ace Power promotions get major boost to stage bouts

Boxing News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ace Power Promotions has secured sponsorship from La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in the promotion of its boxing promotions. The two parties jointly signed an MOU at La Palm Hotel in a brief ceremony at La Palm Hotel in Accra.



Commenting on this partnership, the Marketing Manager of La Palm Hotel Mr. Valentine Appiah was happy La Palm was the hotel of choice for APP promotions in Ghana and expressed his Hotel’s willingness to do more to advance the course of boxing in Ghana. He called on more support for boxing by corporate Ghana.



On his part the General Manager of ACE Power Promotions (APP), Mr Isaac Amankwah expressed his outfit’s appreciation to La Palm for accepting to partner APP to promote boxing in Ghana. He noted that, boxing promotion in Ghana is a very expensive business and needed the support of both fans and corporate Ghana alike.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kizito Akudago noted that, such partnership was necessary to give equal attention to other sports in Ghana and especially to boxing which has given so much more to Ghana sports. He expressed APP’s willingness ad readiness to support the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) lift the image of the sports in Ghana and beyond.



The first event resulting from this partnership will see APP promote a three title fights on the 16th October 2021 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



These include a World Boxing Organisation (UBO) International Super Lightweight Title, UBO Inter-Continental Featherweight title and the maiden Ghana National Feather weight Title. It promises to be a night of pure entertainment and honour.