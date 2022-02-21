Accra Sports stadium pitch helped Hearts of Oak - Yaw Preko

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Yaw Preko has opined that the bad state of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch gave the club an advantage in their super lash against Asante Kotoko.



The ex-Medeama coach asserted that unlike the Baba Yara Stadium pitch, Kotoko could not execute their possession-based football due to the pitch.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM, he explained how Kotoko could not dominate the match.



"I realized that Asante Kotoko couldn't play their normal game like they do in Kumasi because of the current nature of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch. The balls weren't flowing smoothly for Kotoko to dominate play in the middle which helped Hearts"



The game ended goalless with both teams producing an entertaining match regardless of the results and the pitch.



Hearts of Oak, following the draw has are 8th with 25 points while Kotoko extend their lead at the top to seven points following the draw.



The Phobians have now gone three matches without a win as Porcupines' winning streak came to a halt.



In the second round, Hearts will begin their journey to overturn their season against Legon Cities.



Meanwhile, Kotoko will host Dreams at the Baba Yara Stadium.