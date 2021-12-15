Accra Sports Stadium may host Legon Cities vs Kotoko on Monday - NSA

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Legon Cities may host Asante Kotoko in their matchday nine Ghana Premier League clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday according to the National Sports Authority (NSA).



The National Sports Authority (NSA) has come under incessant pressure from a cross-section of Ghanaians after the outfit decided to prevent football clubs from using the facility but whiles shut down from football clubs, a musical concert will be held at the place.



Speaking in an interview on Vision One FM, the spokesperson of the NSA, Charles Amofa says the facility may host Legon Cities vs Kotoko on Monday.



“The Accra Sports stadium may contain Legon Cities vs Asante Kotoko on Monday.



“The viral video of metal structure on the Accra sports stadium pitch is not fixed but will be lifted up so the pitch will not be affected,” Charles Amofa shared.



On Monday photos and videos went viral on social media where persons were busily arranging heavy metals and objects on the playing surface for the supposed concert.



Many have complained that the NSA closed down the place to line its pockets and not for any renovation works.



The National Sports Authority(NSA) informed the Ghana Football Association and all clubs who use their facility last week that they will close the stadium from 13th December-26th December for repair works on the edifice.