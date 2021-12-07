Accra Sports Stadium: NSA chooses December events at the venue over GPL?

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Six Ghana Premier League to be postponed by GFA



Accra Sports Stadium to undergo two weeks maintenance



Hearts of Oak vs Accra Lions to be postponed



National Sports Authority(NSA) has ordered Ghana Football Association(GFA) to postpone games at the Accra Sports Stadium due to renovation works set to take place this month.



In a statement signed by NSA boss Peter Twumasi, the institution stated that the National Stadium will undergo maintenance from December 13 to December 26.



For this reason, GFA should reschedule all league matches- from the top division to the lower tier that would have come off at the venue within the period of maintenance.



This means six Ghana Premier League(GPL) matches will be affected within the two weeks of maintenance works.



Meanwhile, there are other corporate institutions who have slated events within the same period the NSA has said they will use for the stadium preservation and repairs.



In a flyer making round, GT Bank is set to host a musical concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Dreams FC general manager, Ameenu Shardow share a post of the bank alerting him on the event that will see top artists in Ghana and Nigeria turn up on 17th December.



The GPL fixtures that will be affected



Great Olympics vs Bibiani Gold Stars



Accra Lions vs King Faisal



Hearts of Oka vs Accra Lion



Legon Cities vs Asante Kotoko



Accra Lions vs Real Tamale United



Grate Olympics vs Eleven Wonders



Ameenu Shardow's post below



