Accra Platinum Lions Club commemorates World Literacy Day

In commemoration of World Literacy Day, has been a day set aside by the United Nations and celebrated each year on the 8th September to remind us of the importance of literacy to the development of individuals, communities and nations across the world - Accra Platinum Lions Club organized a ‘Reading Action Programme’ and donated books to Great Kwame Nkrumah Memorial School in Korle-Gonno, Accra.



The programme is one of many put together by the club annually to reach out to communities in need. Speaking at the event, Lion George Tagoe, President of Accra Platinum Lions Club emphasized the need for children to cultivate the habit of reading to improve literacy and overall education outcomes.



“Our choice of Korle Gonno and its immediate environs including Chorkor is because children in these areas hardly read. In executing our mandate of service, we are happy to join the children to read, to encourage them to continue reading hence the donation as part of the reading programme” he said.



The headmaster of the Great Kwame Nkrumah Memorial School George Schandorf Ayirebi-Acquah assured the Accra Platinum Lions Club that they will put to good use the books donated. He called for the establishment of more reading clubs. “Reading makes a man, so lets us all encourage children to read wherever we find ourselves”, he said.



Having executed the Reading Action Programme, the club will be organizing other activities in the coming months, focusing on Sight, Diabetes and the Environment among others, in other communities.



Accra Platinum Lions Clubs is a member of Lions Clubs International. Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in 207 countries and geographical areas around the world.



Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to sight preservation and community service throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org

