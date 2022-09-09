Accra Lions sign Malian top goal scorer Samba Bagayoko

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions have completed the signing of Samba Bagayoko from Malian side Centre Demba Keita ahead of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League which commences on Saturday.



The 18-year-old joins the club on a three-year deal and is expect be available for selection in their league opener Kotoku Royals.



The club announced the signing of the 2021 top goal scorer of the Malian 2nd tier via their twitter handle on Thursday.



"ALFC completed the signing of 18-year-old striker Samba Bagayoko. The 2021 top goal scorer of the Malian 2nd tier is a hard working, fast and aggressive forward with a good future potential," Accra Lions posted.



Samba joins us from Malian side Centre Demba Keita. Our thanks go to Florian Bader Consulting for the help to facilitate the transfer. Bienvenue Samba!



"Accra Lions survived relegation last season after placing 12th on the league table."





Accra Lions will begin their 2022/23 season with a trip to Akim to play Kotoku Royals.