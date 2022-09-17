Accra Lions record first victory after beating Karela United 2-1

Sports News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions secured their first win of the season after an impressive 2-1 victory over Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



First-half goals from Samuel Gyimah and Daniel Awuni and a second-half consolation from Enock Agblenyo ensured the hosts grabbed all three points.



Accra Lions after suffering defeat on the road against Kotoku Royals last week started the game strongly and should have been up by two goals in the first ten minutes after Eric Okyere and Youssouf Simpara came close.



Daniel Awuni pulled a save from Karela United goalkeeper Felix Kyei before Mohammed Shawkan fired from long range.



Karela United troubled the defence of Accra Lions momentarily but just halfway through the first half, the home side will get the opener after Samuel Gyimah met a teasing cross from Baba Apiiga.



Four minutes later, Accra Lions doubled their lead after a beautiful piece of play saw Daniel Awuni dummy a Karela defender and curl home for the second in the 27th minute.



Salifu Baba Apiiga pulled a great save from Kyei from a neatly worked freekick before halftime.



After the break, Karela United coach Bismarck Kobby Mensah made three changes as he tried to get something out of the game.



Second-half substitute Enock Agblenyo pulled one back on the hour mark after moment of control from the visitors.



However, the hosts quickly woke from slumber and created some good chances.



Shawkan Mohammed came close to making it three but a timely intervention by a Karela United defender saw him miss a glorious opportunity.



Accra Lions will host Tamale City in their next game with Karela United engaging Dreams FC.