Accra Lions promoted to Ghana Premier League for first time

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Accra Lions FC have secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time six years after the club was founded.



Accra Lions, the club founded in 2015 and earned promotion to play in Division One League three years later, beat Danbort FC on Sunday to seal their historic qualification to Ghana’s top-flight.



The Accra-based club made a short trip to Nungua to beat Danfort FC 3-1 in Zone 3 clash.



After a slow start, midfielder Dominic Nsobila broke the deadlock on 29 minutes to put Accra Lions in the lead before half time.



Accra Lions returned from the break more hungrier and just four minutes after the start of the second half, winger Oliver Amedor doubled the lead.



Nsobila added his second of the day with five minutes left and put the game beyond the hosts.



But despite being 3-0 down, Danbort scored in injury time to earn a consolation.



The final whistle was greeted with celebrations from playing body, management and fans as the ambitious club based in East Legon joined Bibiani Gold Stars as promoted clubs.



Accra Lions promotion means Greater Accra region will have four clubs in the league next season. They lost two – Liberty Professionals and Inter Allies in just-ended campaign.