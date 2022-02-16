You are here: HomeSports2022 02 16Article 1470817

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions appoint ex-Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko as technical director

Former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko Former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko

Ghana Premier League outfit, Accra Lions FC have appointed former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko as the new club Technical Director.

The coach who has a Uefa Pro License has worked for a number of Ghana national teams and is regarded as one of the top tacticians in the country.

In the last few weeks, he was one of the coaches tipped for the then-vacant Black Stars head coach job.

Although he missed out on a role, Ibrahim Tanko has landed a new job with Premiership side Accra Lions FC.

Footballghana.com can report that the Ghana Premier League debutants have recruited the ex-Black Stars player to help direct the affairs of the team going forward.

In his role as Technical Director of Accra Lions, he will work closely with Francis James Nicholas who is the head coach for the first team.

The club currently sits 15th on the league log and will hope to amass as many points as possible in the second round of the league season to escape relegation.

