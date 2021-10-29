Accra Lions FC unveil last signing Oscar Boateng ahead of Ghana Premier League debut

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Debutants Accra Lions FC have outdoored UK-based midfielder Oscar Boateng has their last signing before their first-ever top-flight match on Friday, 29 October 2021, in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League opener.



A club statement read: ''Last but not least, ALFC has the pleasure to welcome Oscar Boateng. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder joins us as a free agent from the United Kingdom. ''



Boateng has been handed the number 6 jersey.



Head of Scouting at the club Paul Goodrich is quoted as saying: ''Oscar's playing style is visibly British. He will definitely increase the versatility of our game.''



Accra Lions had a decent pre-season after finishing third in the Division One League Super Cup.



They open their campaign against Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium.