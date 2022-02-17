Accra Lions FC appoint Ibrahim Tanko as Sporting Director

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions FC have appointed ex-Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko as its new Sporting Director.



His employment takes immediate effect for the newly-promoted Ghana top-flight side.



This will be Tanko's first engagement with a Ghanaian side.



A club statement read: "ALFC is delighted to announce Ibrahim Tanko as the new Sporting Director of the club. UEFA A-license holder Tanko has agreed to a contract and will start work immediately in the new role created to reflect the future ambitions of the club."



Tanko's rich coaching experience also includes working as an assistant coach at Freiburg and FC Koln.



He also had spent time in the Japanese J1 League where he deputized for Volker Finke at Urawa Red Diamonds.



In 2017, Tanko was named assistant Black Stars coach to Kwesi Appiah where he spent two years.



He was later appointed Ghana U23 coach and qualified the team for the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, for the first time in 12 years.



But the Black Meteors missed out on qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after a penalty shout defeat South Africa in the third-place match.



Tanko's last job was when he was handed the home-based Black Stars job but was replaced after five months by Annor Walker.