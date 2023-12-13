Accra East ECG invests GH¢20m in development projects to improve power supply

Energy of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: Mary Eshun, Contributor

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Accra East Region has invested over GH¢20 million in 80 major development projects across its operational districts from January to December 2023.



The General Manager for the Accra East Region, Ing. Bismark Otoo stated that the projects encompass a range of initiatives aimed at addressing various power supply challenges and to reinforce ECG’s commitment to improving power supply reliability and ensuring customer satisfaction.



He said, among the projects are the installation of 50 new 200KVA transformers to alleviate the strain on substations in certain areas of the region.



He added that the region has undertaken the extension of low voltage supply to parts of Dodowa and Mampong districts, the conversion of weak and multi-jointed 11kv underground cables into overhead lines, and the upgrading of overloaded substations in parts of the region.



Ing. Bismark Otoo disclosed this to some Journalists at a press briefing held in the Accra East regional Office in Accra on Tuesday, 12th December, 2023.



He highlighted that the completed projects have already been commissioned and are now serving communities such as Okpoi Gonno, Teshie Yomo Specs, Tseaddo, Teshie Guest Inn, Lakeside Estate, New Legon, East Legon Hills, Amrahia, Frafraha, Burma Camp, Oyarifa, and Pantang.



Emphasizing the company's dedication to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality power supply, the General Manager explained that the projects also involved the replacement of sagging high tension (HT) lines, burnt HT poles, and weak insulators.



Furthermore, “efforts have been made to enhance the supply in certain areas of the region as several ongoing projects are on track to be completed before the upcoming Christmas holidays”, he added.



Despite encountering financial constraints that resulted in the suspension of certain projects and the postponement of others, the General Manager of ECG Accra East remains optimistic about undertaking further development projects in 2024 to further enhance customer satisfaction.



Ing. Otoo further hinted that the region has also recovered about GH¢10,318,683 from customers who engaged in various forms of illegal connections from January to November, 2023.



According to him, units of 4,652kwh was billed in January to November 2023 and that an amount of GH¢10,318,683 was realised from payments made by illegal connection culprits. He further urged ECG customers to desist from engaging in all forms of illegal connections activities and encouraged the general public to inform ECG of any suspected illegal connection activities.



He also urged customers pay their bills or purchase credit via the ECG Mobile App or the USSD code *226# for convenience.