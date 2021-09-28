Accra Basketball League: Panthers completes sweeps on Kaneshie SwanLakers

Basketball of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: basketballghana.com

For the second time in two games, Kaneshie SwanLakers ebbed away in the second half on the back of a strong start to a fixture en route to miss out on a win.



The latest missed opportunity came via a 59-76 loss to Panthers despite trailing 23-29 at the end of the first half in the Accra Basketball League (ABL) Men’s Division II 2021 Regular Season matchup played out at the Prisons Court in Cantonments in Accra.



In the first matchup between the two played on September 2 at the aforementioned venue, SwanLakers lost 41-50 despite trailing 21-26 at half time.



A similar thread run through Kaneshie’s two losses to Tudu Galaxy and failing to put away teams has cost SwanLakers wins to keep the team in the hunt for a playoff spot.



SwanLakers won’t compete in the upcoming round of league games in the division but the likes of Panthers and Tudu Galaxy will compete.



Galaxy is due to play against Gbawe Basketball Academy on Saturday, October 2 at 15:30 GMT while Panthers play DUNK later today at 17:00 GMT.