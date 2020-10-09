Press Releases of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank supports Creative Arts with new online TV series

Mr. Olumide in white with Access Bank team and cast of the series

In line with Access Bank’s commitment to positively change the narrative about Africa, Access Bank Ghana has launched an online television series to showcase Ghanaian creativity across the continent.



Dubbed “All Walks of Life”, the new Online TV series will feature renowned actors in the Ghanaian movie industry such as Adjetey Annang, Nikki Samonas, Roselyn Ngissah, Belinda Dzattah and a host of others.



Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Mr Olumide Olatunji indicated the Bank has sunk its feet into the entertainment and creative industries in a bid to enable, empower and spotlight the best talents across the continent in a refreshing and exciting way.



“With the steady rise of internet penetration coupled with changing demographics and consumption patterns, online streaming is now on high demand and has come to stay with us, so as we build a strong retail banking franchise for our customers in Ghana and across the continent, we want to be part of the conversation and highlight Access Bank’s brand position as a lifestyle choice for everyone, no matter the social bracket you belong to,” Mr. Olumide said.



He further added that Access Bank has set out to connect people from various backgrounds by means of its innovative digital banking products and services including the *901# mobile banking service, AccessMore mobile app and card payment options.



The launch of the Online TV series, which is co-created by Access Bank and Emerge Advertising, was streamed online to audiences and attended virtually by Access Bank’s Regional Managing Director, Mr. Dolapo Ogundimu and the Head for Marketing and Communications for the Access Bank Group, Mr. Amaechi Okobi.





Walking guests through the rationale of the series, the Head of Corporate Communications for Access Bank Ghana, Nana Adu Kyeremateng mentioned that there is an unavoidable relationship between people from every social bracket in society hence the title “All Walks of Life”. He noted that the actors in the series were only fictional characters and not brand ambassadors for the bank and their roles in the series will reflect what we witness in everyday life.



Mr. Kyeremateng further explained that the Online TV series will be made up of 13 episodes in the first season and the first episode, which will premiere on Friday, October 30 at 9:01 pm will run on the Bank’s YouTube channel.



“We are extremely excited about this new online property which will consolidate our online footprint and help us build stronger connections with our customers and the public”.



Premiering at the end of October, “All Walks of Life” is set to be the next hot trending social activity online tackling social, economic and various life topical issues.



Currently operating from 52 business locations across the country, the Bank continues to build long-term relationships with its customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.



The Bank has over the last ten years developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent service and empowering them to achieve more through financial education. Last year, the Bank received the award for E-Banking Service of the Year and Best Money Transfer Product (for its AccessAfrica remittance platform) at the 2019 Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA).

