Abukari Damba names top three ‘functional’ goalkeepers in the world

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abukari Damba, a former Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer has named Brazilian duo Ederson and Allison as well as Senegalese number one Edouard Mendy as his top three goalkeepers in the world currently.



Damba whiles speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program averred that these three goalkeepers have adapted to the functional role of modern goalkeeping.



He was particularly impressed with the performance of Mendy who has become a shining example for African goalies with his form for Chelsea.



"Allison has so far been a standout player as far as I’m concerned. The Manchester City goalie Ederson is another personality who has demonstrated time and time again that they are real team players when it comes to functional goalkeeping. They know when to release the ball. Where to release the ball, the speed of the ball and the trajectory of the ball.



“Mendy used not to be at that level but he has now added a lot of quality into his goalkeeping functionally, especially when playing from the back. Now his range of passing has improved drastically and I think he’s coming up quickly and adapting to quickly to the situation. We have many goalkeepers who do well but I think when it comes to functional goalkeepers these three readily come to mind,” he said.



Damba also disclosed why he believes goalkeepers play the most crucial role in football. He explained that the role requires constant concentration unlike other positions.



“All the main actors on the pitch make mistakes and they can be covered but the goalkeepers’ mistake is final. The goalkeeper single-handedly can win and lose games not consciously or deliberately. Goalkeeper’s mistake is final for which reason he must concentrate for ninety minutes plus depending the duration of the game.



“So, the goalkeeper must be alert for the entire duration of the game and this is the reason I believe the goalkeeper is the most important player on the pitch. I don’t think goalkeepers add pressure. Goalkeeping is a choice. It’s a whole responsibility. You know the dynamics of goalkeeping and you know what comes with it,” he stressed.







