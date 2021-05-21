Abuja residents narrate how stray bullets from 'police' wey bin wan stop protest injure several pipo

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

11-year-old Ayenajei Shekwoyiko dey battle for im life for Asokoro General hospital for Abuja, Nigeria capital, afta police allegedly shoot am for head and back on di 18th of May, 2021.



E dey in pain as e lie for bed wit bandage wrap around im head while doctors dey try run scan to find out weda di bullet touch im brain.



Di long wait for im survival don make di family anxious and heartbroken - dia hope na say make God keep im life.



Shekwoyiko dey class five for L.E.A Primary school, Kabusa but e stop school for some months sake of say e no dey well.



But e decide to go school for di first time on Tuesday, 18th of May but as e reach gate, na so kasala burst for di area.



A team of police operatives say dem bin dey engage violent protesters wey wan overrun di Kabusa police station.



Sake of di kasala, e try run into di school compound, but di gate dey lock and na so bullet touch am.



Im elder brother, Mathew Shekwoyiko allege say na police hit am for head and back.



Wetin really happun?



During di sallah celebration, one motorist wey we no fit identify im name, jam two okada pipo and dem sustain serious wound.



Sake of dis, di okada pipo dem for di area gada am beat am well-well and wunjure am.



Police for di area jump into di mata come rescue di man come lock am up.



According to di village pipo, di man ask police make im go treat im self but dem refuse and den e come die for detention.



Wen di family come to come bail am, police come tell dem say im don die, na dis one anger boys dem, dem come mobilise come police station to para.



According to police statement, afta dem rescue di man from di okada boys dem hand, dem discover say e come dey sick dem come rush am go hospital immediately for treatment but im no make am - e later come die for hospital.



'A community in pains'



Despite police explanation, relatives of di dead man come mobilise go di police station to protest but in di process, na so a joint team of police operatives mobilise go di station to resist dem and prevent make dem no cause gbege for di station.



Di police say di protesters bin wan overrun di police station and sake of dat, dem gatz engage dem and in di process, dem hit one pikin and e dey receive treatment for hospital.



Shekwoyiko no be di only pesin for hospital wen BBC Pidgin visit di Asokoro hospital, Taiwo Amos Ayodele, wey also allege say stray bullet from police hit am, say dem remove two bullet from im body for Asokoro hospital wia e dey receive treatment.



E say im bin dey go work and bin dey try go enta car wen e hear gunshots and di bullet hit am for leg.



Anoda victim George Raphael say, im bin leave im house di go town wen e hear gunshots, e say one woman bin just drop for ground for im front and as im dey try to run, na so stray bullet from police hit am.



Meanwhile oda members of di community wey go oda hospital, dey nurse dia wounds.



Diko-Dajekpe narrate say im bin dey im compound dey tok wit im mama while she dey break egusi wen dem hear bang inside dia compound.



E allege say, police bullet pass through im thighs and damage part of im leg and cut im hand while im mama get wound for neck and leg.



E say di incident don cripple am and dat as e be now, e no fit go farm to provide food for five of im pikin dem.



Police oga, Bala Ciroma wey sympathise wit victims say e don begin chook eye on top di mata to investigate and find out wetin really happun.



