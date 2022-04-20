Abuja chaos: Thomas Partey was hit with bottles - Henry Asante Twum discloses

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drawn in Group H of FIFA World Cup



Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria



Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, had arousing welcome in Abuja when the Black Stars landed in Nigeria for their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff second leg against the Super Eagles on March 29, 2022.



With the amazing reception he got, he would have thought less about objects being thrown at him on his send off. That however was not the case.



The fans who were happy to see the Arsenal star turn on him after his goal earned Ghana a qualification to the World Cup in the match that ended one-all at MKO Abiola Stadium.



The first leg ended goalless in Kumasi, which means the score draw was all Ghana needed to qualify on away goal rule.



The Nigerian fans who filled the 60,000 capacity stadium to its rafters, hoping the Super Eagles would qualify could not take in the disappointment as they scaled the inner perimeter to invade the pitch and began destroying the stadium properties.



In an interview with GhanaWeb Sports Check, Ghana FA communication manager, Henry Asante Twum narrated how the primitive act by to supporters unfolded.



He said it was 'frightening' moment but none of the Black Stars players got hurt except Thomas Partey who was struck with bottle because he was the last man to escae the scene.



Watch as HAT tells the story on Sports Check at minutes 10



Watch the latest edition of Sports Check below



