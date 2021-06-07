Abubakar Shekau: Boko Haram leader don die according to rival militant group

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Di leader of di Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, don kill himself, rival Islamist militants tok for inside one audio recording.



For di audio wey news agencies get, di Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) say Shekau die afta e open explosives on imself afta one battle between di two groups.



Reports bin say Shekau die last month but e no dey widely accepted as no be di first time tori of im death bin dey come out.



Neither Boko Haram nor di Nigerian goment don confam im death.



Wetin dey di recording?



For di undated audio recording, one voice wey dem reason fit be di voice of di Iswap leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi say Shekau "kill himself instantly as e open explosives for im body".



Iswap fighters hunt down di warlord and offer am di chance to repent and join dem, al-Barnawi tok.



"Shekau wish to dey disgraced for di afterlife pass make e get shame on earth," e add.



When tori of say Shekau don die spread last month, di Nigerian army say dem go torchlight di mata.



Army tok-tok pesin, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima tell BBC dat time say di army dey put eyes into wetin happun, but dem no go release any statement until dem get correct proof.



One journalist wey get close links to security agencies say, Shekau die wen Iswap attack Boko Haram positions for di Sambisa forest, north-east Nigeria.



Tori of im death don spread several times before, later e go show again.



Who be Abubakar Shekau?



Afta e take over di affairs of Boko Haram afta dia founder die for police custody for 2009, Shekau start im transformation from one underground sect to a deadly insurgency wey spread for north-east Nigeria.



Under Shekau, Boko Haram don stage bombings, kidnappings and prison breaks across di region. And from 2014, e begin take over towns so e go create Islamic State under Sharia law.



Many pipo believe say Shekau dey in early- to mid-40s, e support one bloody jihadist campaign for propaganda videos wey compare am to Osama Bin Laden.



"I enjoy killing... di way I enjoy to dey chickens and rams," he tok inside one video.



Since e take charge, more dan 30,000 pipo don dey killed and over two million displaced from dia homes.



Di group gain global attention afta di 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of girls from one school for Chibok, in Borno state, wey bring about di #BringBackOurGirls movement. Many of dem still dey miss.



E no tey, US declare Shekau a "global terrorist" and put $7 million (£4.9m) bounty on im head.



Shekau agenda dey so radical wey make di Islamic State reject am, di Islamic State comot from Boko Haram to form ISWAP for 2016.



If Shekau death dey confirmed, e no sure say e go mean di end for Boko Haram, analysts tok.



Since dem break up, Iswap don displace Boko Haram as di main insurgency group for di region.



Wetin be di next tin for Boko Haram?



Some dey foresee am say Shekau death fit lead to di end of di violent rivalry between di two groups, as e go enable Iswap take Boko Haram fighters, but others reason say im followers go remain loyal to im ideas.



"Division dey among Shekau followers about weda make dem join Iswap now or fight Iswap," Jacob Zenn, editor of di Jamestown Foundation Terrorism Monitor, tell di BBC.



"No plan dey say di dictator of di group fit die. E be like say problem go dey now."



