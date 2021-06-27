Abu Danladi's injury time header secures point for Nashville against Montreal in MLS

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker, Abu Danladi scored in injury time to help Nashville earn a 1-1 draw at Montreal on Saturday night in the MLS.



Danladi headed home Jack Maher’s short cross from close range to help the home team split the points at home.



It was Montreal who took the lead through Aljaz Struna in the 63rd minute.



He redirected Djordje Mihailovic's corner with the back of his head.



Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis got the start in the net with regular starter Clement Diop out (leg injury) for at least a few weeks.



Diop was injured in Wednesday's 0-0 draw with D.C. United.