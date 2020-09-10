Press Releases of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank partners YFM to promote young startups

Grace Anim-Yeboah, Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank is partnering with Ghana's youth-oriented radio station, Y107.9 FM to support Ghanaian-owned start-up businesses through the #AbsaStartUpJournalOnY radio programme.



The #AbsaStartUpJournalOnY initiative forms part of the bank's ambitious proposition known as “Absa StartUp Banking”, to support the grooming and growth of Ghanaian-owned startups with solutions that will bring their possibilities to life.



The initiative allows startup companies to promote their business on the “My Morning Radio Show” on YFM coupled with the chance to own a startup account with Absa Bank.



Participants will be required to share details about their startup companies with #AbsaStartupJournalOnY to stand the chance of getting a startup profile of the day position on the show and an Absa startup account.



Speaking on the initiative, Mrs. Grace Anim-Yeboah, Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Ghana said “This partnership with YFM is to support young Ghanaian start-ups with visibility and media exposure which will help to position their brands in their respective markets.”



Mrs. Anim-Yeboah added that Absa Bank is committed to help entrepreneurs to grow their businesses by connecting their dreams to financial services and opportunities.



“The Absa StartUp Banking which is an industry’s first in terms of the offerings and opportunities available for start-ups, reinforces the bank’s commitment to support Start-ups in Ghana and be a Force for Good in society.”



Programmes Manager for YFM, Eddy Blay noted that the station is proud to be associated with a brand like Absa that is committed to supporting entrepreneurs to scale-up their businesses.



"YFM is excited to be partnering with Absa Bank in providing opportunities for businesses to grow. This initiative will, in the long run, strengthen our economy as a country. And that means so much to us as a brand; as it is a way to contribute our quota to the development of the country".



The Absa StartUp Banking initiative, which was launched in Accra on July 6, has seen the bank provide start-up businesses with free banking.



In addition, Absa Bank Ghana will provide clear- cut and tailor-made solutions and support in key areas of Market Access, Mentorship and Visibility, among others.



The Bank, in its bid to alleviate some of the financial burden characteristic of start-ups, is offering free banking services such as zero commission on turnover (COT), free cheque books, free transfers and free debit card printing to start-ups.



The Absa StartUp Banking is open to young Ghanaian businesses registered for less than three years and engaged in production of local goods and services.



As a forward-looking and digitally-led bank, Absa Bank is driven by the purpose of bringing possibility to life. The bank has significantly supported Ghana’s economic growth for over 100 years and it continues to play a major role in the key economic sectors.

