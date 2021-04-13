Absa Bank employees donate PPEs to Senior Correctional Centre

Press Releases of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

Employees of the Risk Function Unit at Absa Bank Ghana have donated essential items and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Ghana Prisons Service’s Senior Correctional Centre, formerly known as the Borstal Institute for Juveniles, to support the Centre’s measures taken in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



The items donated, worth GHs10,000, included veronica buckets, nose masks, bundles of tissue papers, gallons of hand sanitizers and liquid soaps as well as soft drinks among others.



At a short ceremony, the Chief Risk Officer at Absa Bank, Mr. Adolph Kpegah who presented the items to the officials of the Senior Correctional Centre said the bank will continue to be a force for good in society by remaining a responsible corporate citizen.



“As a bank that has been playing a shaping role in our society for over a hundred years, we remain committed to supporting the fight against the pandemic. This donation is therefore to complement the government’s effort against further spread of the virus and to help consolidate the progress we are making as a country,” said Mr. Kpegah.



Leader of the Team and Head of Credit Risk at Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs. Annie Aboarh appreciated colleagues for donating generously to support the centre during this pandemic.



“As a Unit, we have been supporting the Centre over the years and this donation came from colleagues who raised funds to acquire these PPEs and other essential items to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at the Centre,” said Mrs. Aboarh.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Centre, the Assistant Director of Prisons, Officer-in-Charge of the Senior Correctional Centre, Mrs. Millicent Owusu, expressed gratitude to Absa Bank employees for the donation.



“On behalf of the entire Correctional Centre, we are grateful to you for coming to our aid at this time. Yes, indeed, we are all in this COVID-19 season and these are the items that we need to safeguard ourselves. They will go a long way to help the juveniles,” Mrs. Owusu said.



Located in Accra, the senior correctional centre is the only institution in the country that caters for young offenders and juveniles. The centre takes care of these young offenders by training them in various vocational trades like welding, vulcanizing, tailoring, carpentry, draftsmanship, auto electrical and mechanical and general electricals.