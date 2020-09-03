Press Releases of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Absa Bank Ghana partners Primetime & GES on National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

Nana Essilfuah Boison, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank

Absa Bank Ghana has announced a 3-year major sponsorship package for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), the country’s longest and biggest national academic competition organised by Primetime Limited.



Absa Bank is partnering the NSMQ as the lead sponsor in key aspects of the competition including the Money Zone, Sci-Tech Fair, Mentoring Session and Regional Championships among others.



Speaking at the launch of the 2020 NSMQ, Nana Essilfuah Boison, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank Ghana noted that the bank’s motivation for supporting the NSMQ is directly linked to their commitment to be a Force for Good in society.



“Science and Technology remain the backbone to fast-tracking our national development in this fourth industrial revolution era. As a key partner in national development, we have made a bold 3-year investment decision to partner Primetime Limited and the Ghana Education Service to help promote the study of Science and Mathematics through the National Science and Maths Quiz,” she said.



“We are a forward-looking bank that is committed to partnering government as well as the private sector to prepare young people for the future world of work and create a brighter tomorrow for the next generation,” Ms. Boison added.



In her Welcome Address, Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare expressed her gratitude to Absa Bank Ghana for the partnership which enabled them to run the Regional Championships, in preparation for the National Championship.



This year, the National Championship will begin with the Preliminary Stage of the competition in eight regional capitals, with Accra hosting the first competition on the 8th of September.



The grand finale will be held on the 8th of October in Accra, with limited audience in attendance.



Instituted in 1993 by Primetime Limited, the NSMQ is designed to promote the study of science and mathematics among second cycle students. It is Ghana’s biggest academic competition that is aired on radio, television and various social media platforms.



It has a huge following involving students as well as old students groups; with strong healthy rivalry amongst competing schools.

