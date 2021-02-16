Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Absa Bank Ghana celebrates one year of possibilities

Celebrating a year of possibilities, Absa Bank Ghana marked its first anniversary after launching a new brand with a bold strategy, leveraging on an over 100-year banking heritage.



Absa Bank Ghana was officially launched in February 2020 with a brand promise of supporting customers to get things done.



Anchored on the theme “We are One with You”, the bank took the opportunity to highlight its achievements over the past year and its plans for the future.



In her anniversary message, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana said “As we look back on how far we have come, we would like to use this occasion to say a big thank you for choosing us and giving us the opportunity to serve you. Today, we have not just turned One, we are One with you; our cherished customers.”



As part of the anniversary celebration, the bank has lined-up exciting customer engagement programmes including rewards and Force for Good activities in the course of the year.



Highlighting some of its major milestones, Mrs. Osei-Poku indicated that the bank has committed $550 million investment in technological solutions to enhance banking experience by driving digital banking innovations for secure and convenient transactions by customers.



The Managing Director said the bank, over the years, has supported key sectors of the Ghanaian economy such as education, health, trade, agriculture among others.



The bank also invested nearly GHs2 million to support in the fight against COVID 19 and for the provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to frontline health workers.



Mrs. Osei-Poku thanked customers, stakeholders, employees and the public for their trust and support and indicated an optimistic outlook for Absa in the years ahead.



“We look forward to walking this journey of trust with you in the coming years as we continue to find ways to help you get things done,” she said.



Being a market leader, Absa Bank offers an integrated set of products and services including Corporate and Investment Banking, Business Banking with solutions for SMEs as well as Star-ups, and a three-tier Personal Banking proposition - Personal, Prestige & Premier Banking.



With 67 service outlets and about 170 ATMs spread across the country, Absa Ghana also provides a wide range of bancassurance products and an array of digital banking solutions – including Mobile Banking App, CashSend (ATM money transfer), ATM Cash Deposit and Mobile Money services; as well as Credit Cards and Point of Sale terminal services among others.