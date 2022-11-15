‘About’ 10 Black Stars players carrying injuries into World Cup – Songo alleges

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Television personality, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo has raised alarm about the possibility of some Black Stars players hiding injuries as they head into the 2022 World Cup.



Countryman Songo, in a panel discussion on Peace FM about the squad announced by coach Otto Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, alleged that ten of the twenty-six players are carrying respective injuries.



Songo claims that the players are keeping the injuries from the medical team of the Black Stars due to their determination share in the joy and prestige of the World Cup.



“About eight or ten players are injured. Some players are hiding their injuries” Songo said on Peace FM.



At the World Cup, Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 before battling Uruguay and South Korea for a place in the knockout phase.



Songo is predicting doom for the Black Stars with three defeats in all three Group H games. The controversial sports broadcaster anticipates that in the three matches that Ghana will play, the team will concede 13 goals and score zero.



Songo’s bizarre prediction stems from his position that coach Otto Addo lacks the competence to lead Ghana to success at the World Cup.



"You are going to the World Cup with a trainer scout as a coach whose main idea is to defend before games and you want to succeed in the World Cup. Otto Addo's main concern is to defend and he will be happy to play 20 games and draw all of them."



"We are going to lose all the3 games, Portugal will beat us 4-0, Korea will win 3-0 and Uruguay will send us home with a 6-0 win. You can’t say the score lines are strange because even Brazil was beaten 7-1 by Germany," Songo ended.



Meanwhile, 23 players turned up for the first day of training at the Aspire base in Abu Dhabi.



It is expected that the likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Alexandre Djiku, and Joseph Aidoo will join their teammates later Tuesday, November 15, 2022.





