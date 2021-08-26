'Abesim killer' complained about money to his club owner weeks before committing murder

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Vincent Fuseini, owner of Sunyani-based Kumapim FC, has revealed footballer Richard Appiah who murdered 2 kids and chopped up their bodies into a freezer complained about money.



Appiah, who is currently in police custody in Sunyani, is assisting police investigative team to unravel the horror killings as well as other parties to the crime.



More details have emerged about the 28-year-old who is an amateur footballer and has been playing as a center-back for Kumapim FC for the past 8 seasons.



Owner of the club Vincent Fuseini has revealed he noticed changes in the attitude of Appiah as he began to make complaints about money given to the playing body and how he conduct affected the rest of the squad.



“He’s a registered player of my team. He has been with the club for 8 years. He has not been attending training regularly nowadays but he called me last 2 weeks that he’s coming back to play as CENTER BACK because he has heard we are conceding goals in the League too much. At first you will never see him complaining after I give them money but nowadays his attitude changed and it affected the whole squad because they complained about money,” he explained to Ark FM.



“He was nicknamed ‘FIRE’ because of the power of his shooting accuracy. I was shocked when I heard the alleged killing of kids by him,” he added.