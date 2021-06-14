You are here: HomeSports2021 06 14Article 1285456

Abeiku Jackson wins Swimming Competition in Croatia

Ghana’s Abeiku Jackson beat European champion Sebastian Szabo of Hungary to win the Men’s 100 Butterfly race in  53.53secs. at the Golden Orlando International Meet in Croatia.

His performance saw him breaking his national record of 53.93secs. set in March 2020 at  the CANA Zone 2 Championship in Accra, Ghana.

His time just missed the Olympic Qualifying time of 53.52secs.

Miss Farida Iddriss, an executive member of the Ghana Swimming Association said they are very happy with his wonderful performance, and prayed that he will improve in his next competition.

She wished him good luck, and assured him that the whole of Ghana is behind him.

