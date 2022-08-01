Abeiku Jackson qualifies to semi-finals of Men’s 100m Butterfly at Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson has advanced to the semi-finals of the 100m Butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Jackson was able to beat off competition from 8 swimmers to place 5th in heat 5 of the 100m butterfly.



The Ghanaian swimmer finished with a time of 53.60 to pick up one of the spots in the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



England won heat 5 with two of their swimmers coming 1st and 2nd followed by an Australian, Canadian and a Ghanaian who was Abeiku Jackson.



The semi-final of the Men’s 100m Butterfly is scheduled to take place later on Monday, August 1st at 19:57 GMT.



Abeiku Jackson will be looking forward to improve on his performance after he lost out on the Men’s 50m butterfly heats after coming 6th in the heats.



Jackson has vast experience in swimming having represented Ghana at the Olympics and other Commonwealth games.



JNA/KPE